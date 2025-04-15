The Young and the Restless April 14 Episode Recap: Traci Decides to Leave Genoa City

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on April 14, 2025, at Crimson Lights, Nick thanked Victoria for covering for him and told her that he was going to Europe with Sharon and the kids. Victoria warned him about getting pulled into Sharon’s drama again. He defends Sharon.

Advertisement

Nick made sure to tell Victoria that there was nothing romantic about their upcoming trip. Victoria then promised to look after their father.

At the Society, Phyllis met with Sharon, and they waited for Traci. Phyllis expressed her surprise about her Europe trip and felt that Sharon was utilizing that as a new start. Then Traci came into the scene and they discussed Martin and the amount of pain he had caused.

Phyllis thought that Martin might go free, but Traci told her that Chance has a strong case. Traci ended up blaming herself for putting her trust in Martin and bringing him into their lives. Phyllis asked for more answers, but Sharon told her to slow down. After Traci left, Sharon and Phyllis shared an awkward hug.

At GCAC, Diane and Jack conversed about how they did not catch the hints of Martin’s deception. Daine expressed her frustration that he kept her in the dark. Jack encouraged Diane to talk about it whenever she thought that he was making a mistake.

Advertisement

Diane also revealed feeling like an outsider in the Abbott family and hoped that her efforts to redecorate the house might assist in earning their acceptance. Jack made sure to tell her that he was a part of the family.

Traci met them and apologized to Diane for keeping her distance. She revealed to them that she was leaving Genoa City for a while to focus on healing and her writing in New York with Ashley.

She told Jack about returning for mansion updates. The duo offered their support to Traci. Before leaving, in a wholesome moment, Traci hugged Jack.

ALSO READ: White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Gets Support from Cara Delevingne and Other Following Her ‘Mean’ SNL Parody; DEETS