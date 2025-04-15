White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Gets Support from Cara Delevingne and Other Following Her ‘Mean’ SNL Parody; DEETS

White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood was called out after her Saturday Night Live parody of her character from the HBO show. After the actress faced backlash over her smile, celebrities like Georgia May Jagger and Cara Delevingne came to the defense of the young star.

Delevingne took to her social media account, and on her Instagram story, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a screenshot from Lou Wood’s performance and alongside wrote, "@aimeelouwood YOU ARE STUNNING, PERIOD."

The Sex Education star’s sister, too, reacted to the SNL parody of Wood’s character in The White Lotus. Emily Wood shared a picture of herself and her sister on her Instagram story and alongside wrote, "She is out here personifying the word POWERHOUSE.”

She further added, "The admiration I have for this woman is nuts. Beyond comprehension. JUST like my feelings of deep, animalistic protectiveness over her."

Expressing her feelings about her elder sister, Emily continued to state, "The greatest big sister. My best human on the planet. Her authenticity and originality are incomparable. My god, we are really madly blessed to experience life on earth at the same time as her."

Jameela Jamil also spoke in support of the actress, as she wrote on her social media account, "It's the least interesting or memorable thing about this brilliant actor.” The Good Place star further added, "Our next Olivia Coleman. Hilarious, deep, vulnerable, and relentlessly lovable."

The 31-year-old star went on to repost every story on her Instagram and showed gratitude for the support she received.

