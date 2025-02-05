The Young and the Restless Recap: Nick Defends Sharon, Damian Uncovers Nate’s Connection

Holden (Nathan Owens) continued his undercover work on Tuesday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, reading information from a background check on Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic).

He pointed out to Damian King (Jermaine Rivers) that Damian’s mother used to work for Nate’s father. Damian assumed this was the connection but pushed Holden to keep pretending to be him and dig deeper.

Holden worries about being caught, especially if Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford) realizes he is impersonating Damian. However, Damian advised him to avoid Amy and stick to the plan.

Meanwhile, Amy shared concerns about Damian’s reaction during his meeting with Nate. Nate and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) reassured her that he just needed time to adjust, but Amy feared she didn’t have that time because of her illness.

Nate suspected that Damian might be running a background check on him and would eventually reach out again. His prediction was correct, as Holden soon called Nate while posing as Damian. Nate was pleased to hear from him.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) ran into Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), and the two discussed Ian Ward’s (Ray Wise) confession about eliminating Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom).

Sharon reminded Phyllis that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) had been the one who ran her off the road. Phyllis acknowledged that but remained bitter over past events.

Phyllis made it clear that she would never forgive Sharon for her involvement in everything that happened. Sharon took responsibility for framing Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) but said that she was under the influence of PCP and struggling with hallucinations of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby).

Sharon also noted that Phyllis was still alive because she had fought against Cameron’s orders to eliminate her. Phyllis scoffed at the idea that she should be grateful.

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) walked in on Sharon and Phyllis’ tense discussion and tried to defuse the situation. He argued that Ian was the real person to blame since he had returned to target Sharon and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). Phyllis insisted that Sharon was still responsible, calling Heather collateral damage.

Nick urged Phyllis to let go of the past, but she made it clear that she just wanted Sharon to understand where she stood. After Phyllis left, Sharon admitted to Nick that the whole situation had taken a psychological toll on her.

She thanked him for his support, saying she didn’t know what she would have done without him. Sharon then gave Nick a grateful hug.

At Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) place, he surprised Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) with all her favorite takeout food. As they ate, Billy shared that he was close to convincing Phyllis and Daniel to join his business venture.

Sally wasn’t happy about the news, warning Billy that both he and Phyllis had explosive personalities. She worried that their partnership could easily lead to disaster. Billy defended Phyllis and suggested they had something in common, but Sally remained skeptical.

Phyllis later showed up at Billy’s place, helping herself to lunch and making things awkward. Sally left, and Phyllis made comments about Sally’s interior decorating choices, acting surprised that Billy and Sally’s relationship had progressed so far. Billy reminded Phyllis to respect his boundaries.

