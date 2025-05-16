The Young and the Restless May 15 Episode Recap: Claire Fills Victoria and Nikki in on Her Canceled Moving-in Plan With Kyle

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on May 15, 2025, Nick joins Phyllis at GCAC. After talking about Summer, who’s in Milan, their conversation turns to the latter, opening up about her sadness over how things turned out with Daniel and Billy.

Phyllis expressed wanting a reason to wake up in the morning. She subtly states that she was waiting to hear back from Dumas about a new venture. Nick questions why she didn't seek help from him. To this, Phyllis states that she did not want finances to complicate their friendship.

Later, Phyllis opens up to him about feeling like she was drowning. Nick holds her and says that the worst is over as she breaks down.

At the Ranch, Claire tells Victoria and Nikki that she and Kyle have decided not to move in, as of now. Nikki encouraging Claire to slow things down to please Victor does not sit well with Victoria.

Claire confesses that she may be rushing into things, but she still wants a life with Kyle. Nikki shows her support. Caire comes up with a plan to throw a party and try to win Victor over.

Audra and Kyle go off at each other at the Crimson lights. She claims that her company has a unique product that will shake up the industry. Kyle brushes it off as fluff, but her confidence shines through. She states that her new product will blow up.

In the episode, Diane presents the new lipstick prototype that has a built-in mirror. This impresses Kyle, who tells her and Jack about his exchange with Audra. Everyone thinks that Victor may be involved in her company. Diane asks Kyle to shift his focus.

Claire meets Kyle and fills him in on her party idea. Kyle states that he will attend and then reveals his intention to provoke Audra to get details on what she was up to. This makes Claire uncomfortable. In turn, Kyle tells her that ther was nothing shady about it and asked her to put her faith in him.

