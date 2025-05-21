Box Office: Lilo and Stitch live-action opens to 73 percent on RT, eyes USD 175M plus global weekend

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has kicked off its international rollout with promising momentum, opening to a solid 73 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is set to debut overseas today, with a US release scheduled for this Friday, May 23, preceded by Thursday previews.

The aforementioned critical reception makes Lilo & Stitch one of the better-reviewed Disney live-action films ever. In terms of critic scores, it trails only behind Cruella, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book, which each earned 75 percent, 84 percent, and 94 percent ratings on RT.

Lilo & Stitch sits comfortably ahead of other live-action adaptations such as Snow White (39 percent), Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (40 percent), Dumbo (46 percent), Alice in Wonderland (50 percent), The Lion King (51 percent), Maleficent (54 percent), Aladdin (57 percent), Mufasa: The Lion King (57 percent), and Beauty and the Beast (71 percent).

Critics who enjoyed the film praised it for its magical, heartfelt storytelling and often cited it as the best live-action remake in the Disney lineup so far. The remake’s charm lies in its balance of humor, emotion, and faithful homage to the original 2002 animated classic. Some dissenting voices, however, questioned the necessity of the remake, suggesting it didn’t bring enough new elements to justify its existence.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and scripted by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, Lilo & Stitch blends live action and animation in a fresh way. Maia Kealoha stars in her feature film debut as Lilo Pelekai, bringing youthful energy to the film. The original animated film’s creator, Chris Sanders, returns to voice Stitch, adding a nostalgic element to the flick.

The supporting cast includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance, alongside returning original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.

The story follows a lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo who adopts Stitch, a genetically engineered alien who resembles a dog. Unaware of Stitch’s destructive programming and the extraterrestrial forces hunting him, Lilo teaches him the true meaning of family, which is at the heart of the story.

With strong pre-sales reported from across Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe and a decent showing in China, Lilo & Stitch is expected to pull in over USD 175 million worldwide during its opening weekend. The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17, and with its positive buzz, it looks poised to write Memorial Day box office history.

