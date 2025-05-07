The Young and the Restless May 6 Episode Recap: Victoria Reveals Cole’s Mysterious Illness to Nick

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on May 6, 2025, Sharon and Tessa meet at Society, during which Sharon insists that he was not avoiding her. Tessa says that Mariah was the one pulling away from her.

When she tries to make sense of the rift, Tessa thinks she was the one to blame. But her gut feeling tells her that something really bad may have happened during Mariah’s trip.

Sharon tries to change the subject, but when Daniel enters with his guitar, she leaves. Daniel quips that Sharon always acted like that around him.

When he asks to reschedule their guitar lesson, Tessa suggests that they go to the park. In the park, Daniel senses that something is wrong. Tessa goes on to admit that she thinks Mariah was hiding something.

Later in the episode, Nick and Victoria meet at Crimson Lights. She tells him about the mysterious disease that Cole is going through. The duo also talks about Victor being against Kyle and Claire.

Nick asks to be cautious and promises not to meddle. Then Sharon makes her entry and asks to have a private chat with Nick. Sharon tells him that something occurred with Mariah when she was away.

In the episode, at GCAC, Claire and Kyle meet up with Adam, asking to purchase his place. Adam warns them that getting Victor’s approval was a long shot. But he agrees to sell the apartment to them.

Kyle and Claire later inform Jack and Diane about the apartment. Later, Diane picks up on Claire’s hesitant energy. Claire revealed that she loved Kyle and wanted a future with him, but Victor’s disapproval was a big thing for them. Diane warns her against picking that particular fight before she is geared up to do so.

