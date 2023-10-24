‘There’s literally no other way’: When Ryan Reynolds opened up about his nude scene in Deadpool fight scene

The history of cinema has seen a few actors who have seemed like they were born to play the character. Similarly, it was Ryan Reynolds who swooned the world with his portrayal of the merc with the mouth in the first Deadpool movie. Released in 2016, the Marvel movie had an entire scene in which Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool, fought Ajax completely naked.Reacting about the same, the actor once revealed how the nude scene was shot.

Ryan Reynolds shared about shooting the nude scene in Deadpool

The actor, who plays the title character of Deadpool, went full monty for a nude fighting scene that shows off more than just his martial arts abilities. In a conversation at EW’s Deadpool Special, Event Jess Cagle sat down with Ryan Reynolds and get’s into the shooting the nude fight scenes. Talking about the fight scene, Ryan Reynolds said, “there was no other way. I'm a USC really breaking this down. yeah there was no other way to kind of do that then there's a fight scene in the movie where Deadpool fights Ajax the villain in a burning building”.



Detailing about the same, the actor said he consulted with the crew and prepared them for what is about to come next. “We had a little talk with the crew at the beginning of the day and just said, ‘You’re going to see parts of the dance floor here that you weren’t ready for. I’m sorry in advance, but we’re all in this together,'” added the actor. However, Reynolds is set to appear in the MCU with his third Deadpool movie and will be bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the movie.

When will Deadpool 3 release?

Featuring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, the threequel will be part of the MCU and contribute to the Multiverse Saga. As the character first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the audiences really appreciated the first two solo movies which earned over $780 million worldwide. So far, the release date for Deadpool 3 has changed two times as the film was initially announced for September 6, 2024, but it later changed, being pushed back to November 8, 2024.

