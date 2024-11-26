Throwback: When Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shared His Experience of Raising Two Sons: 'You Have to Let Your Ego Go'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has been open about the experience of becoming a father to his two sons, Sullivan 'Sully' Louis and Beckett Mercer, whom he shares with his husband, Justin Mikita. The Modern Family star reflected on the challenges of fatherhood while raising his sons; he also highlighted the importance of surrogacy.

In 2023, Ferguson sat down with People to share his experiences and observations as a parent, from the contrasts between having the two boys to surrogacy. He gushed about a very enthusiastic Beckett gradually taking on the role of a big brother to a then five-month-old Sully. Ferguson said, laughing, remembering Beckett's light comment, "Sully, do something!"

Besides guiding Beckett through stages like potty training at that time, when he was two and a half years old, Ferguson advocated for advice and consolation from fellow parents. He encouraged vulnerability in asking for help, recognizing that parenting is not easy and no person has it all together at the same time.

He said, "We realized, 'I could use some help. I could use some advice.' I think you have to let your ego go. No one's good at this right away."

Fergusson continued, "Even people who say they're naturals or were born to do this, I guarantee you they're asking for help in some way, or reading some book, or doing their research online. Advice is meant to be passed down, so it's great to just accept it."

He further shared his views on surrogacy, stressing that it's essential to show love and respect for the surrogate mother who expanded his family. While sharing his insights about surrogacy, he said that he and his husband, Mikita, managed to get close to the surrogate and her family.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was very thankful for her playing a huge role in the expansion of their family. He pointed out that surrogacy is a journey that is full of trust and respect. Discussing the unconditional love that is bestowed by being a parent, he called it simultaneously beautiful and terrifying and that curiously changed him.

