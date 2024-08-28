Jesse Tyler Ferguson Claims He Was ‘So Mad’ Post-Diagnosis With Vocal Cord Hemorrhage; Here’s How It Affected His Part In Modern Family

Jesse Tyler Ferguson opens up about getting diagnosed with a vocal cord hemorrhage while shooting for one of the important episodes of Modern Family. During his appearance on the Dinner's On Me podcast, the actor recalled that he had to dub all of his lines from an episode of season 5 because of his coarse tone.

Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett in the show, revealed that when he visited an ENT, he was asked to give his vocal cords some rest due to the damage caused. The actor shared, "I went to the ENT, and they were like, 'Oh, you need to be on vocal rest for like 10 days.' And we were in the middle of shooting an episode."

He further stated, "We had flown in guest stars for it. And vocal rest is a very serious thing: when you're told to go on vocal rest, you got to do it."

After the doctor's diagnosis, Ferguson shared that he visited the sets and told the producers that he could not dub for the upcoming episodes due to his condition.

The Ice Age star stated, "I was like, 'You don't understand, if I do this, it is costing me my career.'" He continued to say, "I was so mad. Like, I had tears welling up my eyes."

Ferguson revealed that the producers were considerate of his diagnosis and shot a few episodes of the show without the actor dubbing his lines. The Emmy-nominated actor said, “I mouthed my lines on a microphone later. It was terrible.” He added, "I see that every once in a while, that episode pops up, and I can fully... I look like a ventriloquist is operating my voice. I do not look like I'm speaking.”

For the fans of the actor searching for the episodes that Ferguson shared the details about, Jesse shared that the one where his character visits Cameron’s family at the farm is titled Closet Con’13. The episode shows Mitchell and Cam taking Lily to meet her grandmother.

As for Modern Family, the show ran for 11 seasons and has been considered one of the hit sitcoms for years. Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell, and Julie Bowens, amongst many others.

The episodes of Modern Family are available to stream on Disney+.

