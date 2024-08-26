Top 10 Zoë Kravitz Movies And Shows To Watch Amid Release Of Blink Twice, Featuring Zoë Kravitz, And More

As Zoë Kravitz's new film, Blink Twice, comes out, fans and new viewers are excited to see more of her work. Kravitz has acted in many movies and TV shows, showing her wide range of talent. Whether you’ve been a fan for years or are just discovering her, here are 10 top movies and shows by Zoë Kravitz to check out before Blink Twice.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

In the post-apocalyptic action epic Mad Max: Fury Road, Zoë Kravitz shines as Toast the Knowing, one of the wives of Immortan Joe, a dictator. The film is an eye catching visual with intense deeds packed in it and Kravitz’s performance stands out amidst a remarkable cast. Directed by George Miller, this picture won six Oscars and is famous for its high energy pursuits and magnificent production design.

2. The Batman (2022)

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

4. X-Men: First Class (2011)

5. Dope (2015)

Zoë Kravitz’s role in this high school film called Dope is minor as she gets involved in high school life and drugs in their neighborhood. This movie highlighted Pharrell Williams’ production talent that made it stand out with its freshness and funniness. Her performance in this remarkable piece allows us to go into it further.

6. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Kravitz also had appeared as Leta Lestrange, who was a character tied up with the magical world’s dark past in J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter prequel called Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. It discusses Newt Scamander’s adventures in New York during the 1920s; Kravitz adds another layer of interest within this magical story line.

7. Kimi (2022)

Kimi, directed by Steven Soderbergh, features Kravitz as Angela Childs, an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers a violent crime through her smart speaker. It is an intense thriller that shows how well Kravitz understands complicated and emotionally complex characters. Its plot is captivating and has been highly praised for the outstanding performance of Kravitz.

8. The Road Within (2014)

In The Road Within, which is a reiteration of the German film Vincent Wants to Sea, Zoë Kravitz co-stars with Dev Patel and Robert Sheehan. The movie revolves around three teenagers suffering from different mental illnesses who decide to go on a journey across the United States. In this emotional story, Kravitz’s part only adds depth.

9. No Reservations (2007)

No Reservations is a romantic comedy-drama which stars Kravitz in one of its supporting roles. The movie portrays Catherine Zeta-Jones as a top chef whose life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes responsible for her sister’s daughter. Even though small, what Kravitz does in this film makes it precious and very effective at the same time.

10. It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Kravitz also takes part in this comedy drama as an extra character based upon a teen that signs into a mental health institution. The movie centers on the serious matters while treating them lightly, and Kravitz’s presentation makes it more real.

As Blink Twice debuts, explore Zoë Kravitz’s diverse performances through these top films and shows. From action hits to heartfelt dramas, her work highlights her range and talent. Whether you're revisiting her past roles or discovering her recent projects, these picks show why Kravitz is so celebrated.

