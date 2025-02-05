What Happened in Apple TV+’s Surface Season 1? Check Out The Recap

As the release date of Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Surface (February 21, 2025) approaches, it’s essential to refresh our memories about what happened in its debut season, which aired in 2022. If you're looking for a quick recap, you're in the right place!

In Season 1, we see the protagonist, Sophie, trying to recover from a suicide attempt after falling off a ferry in San Francisco. Struggling with amnesia, she finds it difficult to piece together what happened, especially as her husband, James, and best friend, Caroline, provide conflicting accounts.

Sophie begins to suspect she may have been living a secret life after encountering an undercover detective, Thomas Baden. He warns her that her marriage may not be what it seems, raising doubts about whether James had a hand in her accident.

She soon discovers evidence suggesting that her fall was no accident. Sophie starts to remember her plan to leave James before the incident and her affair with Baden.

Her suspicions about James deepen due to his controlling nature. Then, Baden is killed, leading Sophie to suspect that James' associate, Harrison, may have orchestrated his murder to cover up the investigation.

A turning point comes when the detective investigating Baden’s case asks Sophie why she was on the ferry that day. This prompts her to question her past choices, and she begins recalling her involvement in experimental treatments and therapy sessions.

During the season, she discovers a key sewn into the clothing she wore on the day of her fall. This leads her to a duffel bag containing cash, a passport under the name Tess Caldwell, and other clues pointing to a past life before James.

As she digs deeper, she realizes that her entire identity has been altered—she may not be Sophie after all.

In the finale, she uncovers that James has been hiding crucial details about her life. When James takes the blame for Baden’s death, Sophie seizes the opportunity to leave.

The detective investigating Baden’s case urges Sophie to revisit the ferry incident. Through self-reflection, she regains memories that had been deliberately suppressed.

Sophie ultimately fakes her disappearance, leaving behind a video for James, subtly hinting that she knows the truth about his role in her fall.

The season concludes with Sophie traveling to London, where she encounters a woman from her past who addresses her as Tess. In the next season, we will seemingly learn more about her true identity and her long-buried connections to the past.