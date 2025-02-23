What to Watch on Netflix: 6 Horror Movies You Need to Add to Your Watchlist This Weekend; From Halloween to Evil Dead Rise

If you are a fanatic of outings that would keep you up at night, we have come up with a list of horror movies that are available on Netflix and will surely give you the ugliest nightmares, in case you sleep.

From the deep graves to the dark corners of your room, we have got you covered. Before we start, just as Metallica’s James Hetfield said, “Say your prayers, little one; don't forget, my son, to include everyone.”

Halloween (2018)

Well, this happens to be a reboot, which surely not only got appreciation from all of its old-school horror fans but also introduced a grand cast including James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and is set 40 years after John Carpenter’s 1978 classic.

The Babadook (2014)

This happens to be a psychological thriller showcasing the tale of a widowed mother and her young son. They are haunted by the boogeyman in this scarefest entry.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

This is just one combination of old folklore, but enough to scare every blood drop out of you. If you wish to see stories like Harold, The Big Toe, and more in action, this is it.

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)

The outing is about a nurse who is hired to look after an ailing horror novelist. As she spends more time, things start to take an eerie turn.

Advertisement

As Above, So Below (2014)

How an adventure soon turns into a living hell is what writer-director John Erick Dowdle has portrayed in this outing.

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

The movie has everything from parasitic demons who are called Deadites and a single mother to blood and gore.