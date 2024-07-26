Where to Watch Dirty Pop The Boy Band Scam; Streaming Details & More to Know

The darker side of the pop industry has been revealed in Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, which is currently airing on Netflix. This will be Netflix's latest inclusion in the lineup of music documentaries apart from ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Coke, Keith Richards: Under the Influence, and Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

Lou Pearlman is the man behind iconic stars like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Nick Carter, and Aaron Carter. The series dives deep into Pearlman and his infamous Ponzi scheme, where he exploited musicians and managed to collect millions. The series is based on Pearlman's major impact on the 1990s and early 2000s pop music industry. It sheds light on themes like greed, business, and pop culture.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam premieres exclusively on Netflix

The upcoming documentary series will not be aired on television; it is Netflix exclusive. On other streaming platforms, it will not be available for video-on-demand services. A subscription is required to view the Netflix originals, with streaming services starting as low as $6.99 per month and the premium going up to $22.99 per month.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam release time on Netflix revealed

The release time on Netflix will differ across different time zones. The usual or standard release time for a new release on the platform is 3 am ET/midnight PT.

Watch the Trailer for Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

A month ago, on Netflix, the trailer for the documentary series was released. The meteoric impact of Lou Pearlman on the pop industry during the 1990s and early 2000s was teased in the short trailer. Pearlman created some of the most renowned boy bands, like The Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and others. He exploited bands to generate revenue for himself and deprived them of their well-deserved money. The documentary series takes a deep dive into the grim side of the pop music industry and the Ponzi schemes run by Pearlman.

Netflix's logline described Lou Pearlman as someone who 'changed music culture forever'. Pearlman created a new era of pop by bringing together boy bands like The Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, O-Town, and Natural. Each of these bands saw unprecedented growth after their creation, and it changed the pop music industry entirely.

