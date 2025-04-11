Which Grey's Anatomy Star Lost Her White Lotus Season 3 Role to Leslie Bibb? Actress Says She'll Keep Trying

Jessica Capshaw, who is widely loved for her portrayal in Grey’s Anatomy, recently reflected on the time she had auditioned for a role in The White Lotus. However, the actress also confirmed that she would be continuing to give the auditions for the Mike White series after her role went to Leslie Bibb.

For those unversed, Leslie Bibb portrayed the character of Kate Bohr in season 3 of The White Lotus.

“I auditioned for Leslie Bibb’s part, and I remember getting to the audition and being like—I mean, I’m just such a huge fan of the show, so I was giddy with excitement,” the actress mentioned during her appearance on the Call It What It Is podcast.

While talking to her Grey’s Anatomy co-star Camilla Luddington, Jessica Capshaw went on to add that although the role went to Bibb, she still liked her performance in the series.

“Watching Leslie, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I was so in and I thought she was fantastic,” the Blind Trust actress stated.

During her conversation on the podcast, Jessica Capshaw also went on to add that she likes giving auditions, calling it “fun,” as she likes to see where it goes and if it comes to fruition.

“Because what’s unbelievably remarkable and wild about the casting process is we’re all very different; we all have a very different take on it,” The Love Letter actress stated.

It is crucial to know that Jessica Capshaw landed the role in Grey’s Anatomy of Dr. Arizona Robbins in 2009, after several attempts and auditions. Having this experience, she now aims at being a part of the world created by Mike White.

The character of Kate was shown to be a part of the girl gang on a trip that also included Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan.

