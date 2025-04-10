The White Lotus Season 1 Star Alexandra Daddario Opens Up About ‘Phenomenon’ HBO Show: ‘Huge Part of My Life’

The White Lotus has become a juggernaut of a series after it first aired in 2021, set in Hawaii. The first batch of actors to star in the series might not have known just how big of a phenomenon Mike White's world is going to be, kicking off one of the most successful series.

Alexandra Daddario was one of the biggest breakaway stars in the first season of the show. But the actress admits she hasn't gotten a chance to watch the newest season just yet. While attending the AMC Networks 2025 Upfront & Content Showcase, she revealed to People Magazine that she hasn't caught up with the latest installment of The White Lotus because of her baby.

"I haven't seen a thing because of my baby, which I know sounds like an excuse. So, every time I turn it on, the baby starts crying."

Even if the Percy Jackson actress hasn't watched Season 3 yet, she couldn't stop gushing about it and its creator Mike White. She said, "I think he's absolutely brilliant, and I am so happy with the phenomenon that White Lotus has become."

Talking about the impact The White Lotus has had on her life, she adds, "It's such a huge part of my life and my heart, and I'm so proud of Mike White. I just adore him."

And this sentiment isn't rare among the actors White has worked with. Walton Goggins, who portrayed Rick this season, thanked the creator. He emotionally penned, "Thank you, Mike White, for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it."

From the looks of it, the cast of stars might change, but their appreciation for the creator of the show has stayed the same.

