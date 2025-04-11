The White Lotus Season 3: Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Aimee Lou Wood’s Tragic Fate in Show; ‘I Felt So…’

Spoiler alert for The White Lotus season 3.

Patrick Schwarzenegger was upset with Aimee Lou Wood's character's fate in the third season of The White Lotus. On April 10, the actor appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends and shared his thoughts on the tragic season 3 death. Wood's character, Chelsea, dies at the end of the series, which makes Schwarzenegger feel "guilty."

The actor felt that his character deserved that fate more than hers. "I was telling her that I felt so guilty. I wanted this arc for Saxon," he said, referring to his character on the show. He recalled telling the S*x Education actress he wished his character had taken the bullet for her.

The actor further gushed about working opposite Wood, describing her as a "great friend on set and so much fun to work opposite." Although Chelsea's fate left him feeling some kind of way, he still showered praises on series creator Mike White.

Reflecting on his character Saxon, Schwarzenegger admitted that he was happy with his growth on the show. He believed that his character started on a singular note and ended up going to different places towards the end.

"I was disliked. I was severely hated. And I told people, you know, just wait," he said. The actor recalled walking on the streets of New York after the initial episodes had aired and how people made it clear that his character was unanimously hated.

However, people's perspectives have changed since the finale of season 3 aired. "It's sweet to see people saying how much they love Saxon," he added. His character Saxon was part of the Ratliff family, played by Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Nivola. The filthy rich family ended up losing all their fortune.

The White Lotus season 3 is now streaming on Max.