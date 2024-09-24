Who Are Matthew McConaughey's Parents? All About Kay And James McConaughey

Just like any devoted parent, Matthew McConaughey's mother, Mary Kathleen 'Kay' McCabe, and father, James Donald McConaughey, had a profound influence on his life. However, they never envisioned their son would venture into the world of entertainment.

The couple, who raised their three boys in Uvalde, Texas, before moving to Longview, encouraged them to spend as much time outdoors as possible with limited TV time — just one hour before dinner. Kay, an author and teacher, and James, an athlete and businessman, promoted a healthy lifestyle for their kids. But one day, Matthew's life took an unexpected turn when he was approached by a casting director.

After numerous commercial and critical hits, Matthew, like his mother, entered the literary world by penning a memoir titled Greenlights, in which he shared insights about the relationship between his parents. Based on information from his book and other sources, here’s a more detailed account of the lives and careers of Kay and James McConaughey, the parents of the Interstellar star.

They met at the University of Kentucky

James, who sadly is no longer with us, grew up in Morgan City, Louisiana. He met Kay, originally from Trenton, New Jersey, at the University of Kentucky. Alongside their studies, both were actively involved in extracurricular activities — James ran track and played football under the legendary coach Bear Bryant, while Kay was part of the university's acrobatic performing team, the UK Troupers.

Kay proposed to James

One summer, before transferring from Kentucky to Houston, James visited his parents in Morgan City, unaware of what awaited him.

“When he got there, my mom — his girlfriend, but not yet his fiancée — answered the door. She said, ‘I’m going to fast-forward this situation,’ and handed him an invitation to their wedding. ‘You’ve got twenty-four hours,’ she said. ‘I’ll need a yes or a no,’” Matthew revealed to Garden & Gun magazine in 2016.

They married three times and divorced twice

James and Kay first married in July 1968 and experienced an on-again, off-again marriage for 24 years until James’s death in 1992. Matthew opened up about his parents’ tumultuous relationship in his memoir, detailing their heated arguments.

He recalled one particularly intense fight in 1974 when his mother repeatedly called his father a “fat man” during dinner. This led James to flip the table, and his mom responded by breaking his nose with a phone.

Despite their fiery relationship, Matthew explained in an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist that his parents shared immense love and were deeply devoted to their kids.

Matthew later told Today host Hoda Kotb that his mother’s feedback on his book was that she wished he had highlighted more of the bright side of her relationship with his father.

They welcomed three children

James and Kay became parents for the first time in 1954 when their eldest son, Michael ‘Rooster’ McConaughey, was born. The couple then struggled to conceive again, so they adopted their second son, Patrick McConaughey, fulfilling Michael’s wish for a sibling.

Seven years later, Kay miraculously became pregnant with Matthew, whom she described as a “blessing” and a “gift from God.” Kay explained that Matthew’s name means “gift of God.”

James was drafted by the NFL

In 1953, James was drafted by the Green Bay Packers as a tight end, though he never played in a regular-season game.

Despite his brief NFL career, James, who had a metal plate in his back and pins in his knee and ankle, never pressured Matthew to pursue sports.

In fact, he was relieved when his son found other interests.

Kay was a teacher, and James ran an oil pipe supply business

After his NFL career ended, James became involved in an oil supply business. Kay, meanwhile, worked as a kindergarten teacher at the elementary school Matthew attended. One of the earliest lessons Matthew learned from his mother was about his name.

When he told his mother/teacher his name was Matt, she corrected him, saying, “I named you Matthew from the Bible.”

James encouraged Matthew to act

Though James never lived to see his son’s success in the entertainment industry, he supported Matthew’s decision to follow his passion.

Recalling a conversation with his father on Q with Tom Power, Matthew shared that he was surprised by his dad’s reaction when he revealed he wanted to attend film school. James simply said, “Well, don’t half-ass it.” Matthew said this line gave him more than just approval — it gave him the drive to fully commit to his career.

Matthew and Kay once had a strained relationship

Matthew revealed on Red Table Talk that after his career took off, his relationship with his mother changed. He felt as though he was no longer speaking to his mom but rather to someone who had become a fan of his fame. Matthew also suggested that his mother began leaking details of their conversations to the media, which further strained their relationship.

The two reconciled only after Matthew felt his professional life had stabilized enough to withstand media gossip.

Kay is close to Matthew and his family

Despite their past challenges, Kay now enjoys a close relationship with Matthew, his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, and their three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston. At one point, Kay even moved in with her son’s family, though it’s unclear whether that arrangement still stands.

