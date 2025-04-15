Lucy Hale Joins Hands With Call Her Daddy Podcaster For Netflix’s Dark Twin Thriller Dead Letters; Everything We Know

Netflix is diving deep into the world of twisted sisterhood and psychological suspense with Dead Letters, a new series in the works starring and executive-produced by Lucy Hale. Backed by Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper’s Unwell Productions and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, this adaptation of Caite Dolan-Leach’s 2017 novel has generated major buzz—and it’s easy to see why.

The series centers on identical twins Ava and Zelda, both portrayed by Hale. When Zelda suddenly dies, Ava returns to their family’s vineyard only to discover a trail of secrets and betrayal. But Zelda was no fool—before her death, she left behind a series of cryptic “dead letters,” a chilling scavenger hunt for Ava that spirals into an intense psychological journey. As Ava uncovers painful truths about the sister she thought she knew, she’s forced to question everything—and everyone—around her.

The script is penned by Rachel Caris Love (Invitation to a Bonfire) and the series will be directed by Liz Friedlander (Shining Vale, The Lincoln Lawyer), both of whom will executive produce. The producing lineup also includes Dolan-Leach, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz, Elissa Leeds, Cooper, and Matt Kaplan—bringing together heavyweights from across TV and podcasting.

The adaptation was sparked by Hale herself, who discovered the novel and championed it for the screen. She approached her manager Elissa Leeds, and the pair partnered with Aaron Kaplan, with whom Hale had long discussed future projects. Netflix quickly snapped up the rights amid heavy competition from other networks.

For Hale, this marks a major return to TV after roles in Katy Keene, Ragdoll, and a nostalgic cameo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Her recent film credits include Which Brings Me to You, Running on Empty, and the upcoming F** Marry Kill* and White Mars.

Rachel Caris Love, known for her work on AMC’s Invitation to a Bonfire and NBC’s Blindspot, brings serious storytelling chops to the script. She’s also collaborating on a crime soap with Carlton Cuse at Netflix and is writing a rom-com feature for Will Smith.

Director Liz Friedlander is no stranger to thrilling dramas. With experience helming episodes of The Rookie, Tell Me a Story, and The Equalizer, she’s set to bring an edge to Dead Letters that will keep viewers hooked.

Meanwhile, Cooper’s Unwell Productions continues its expansion from podcast fame into television, with Dead Lettersmarking another step into high-profile content creation.

Stay tuned as more details unravel about Dead Letters.

