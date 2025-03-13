Everything We Know About Call Me Daddy Star Alex Cooper's Dating Show

Alex Cooper, host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, is stepping into reality TV. On March 12, Hulu announced that Cooper will produce a new dating show titled Overboard for Love. This will be the first unscripted series under her production company, Unwell Productions, which is part of the Unwell Network.

The series will take place on a luxury yacht where singles will look for love. However, accessing the yacht’s exclusive amenities won’t be easy. “As the journey unfolds, romance ignites, alliances form, and hearts are shattered,” the logline reveals. In the end, only one couple will win.

Unwell Productions will co-produce Overboard for Love with Jeff Jenkins Productions, known for their work on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as per PEOPLE.

Alex Cooper will serve as executive producer alongside her husband, Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan. Other executive producers include Mina Lefevre, Russell Jay-Staglik, and Jason Ehrlich, a former producer for The Bachelor.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Unwell Productions’ first unscripted series, Overboard for Love, is coming to life with our amazing partner, Hulu,” Cooper said in a press release.

She added that the project was a major milestone for them, reflecting their vision of creating bold, unfiltered content that pushes boundaries. She also said they had designed a unique dating show and looked forward to showing what Unwell was capable of.

Cooper launched the Unwell Network in 2023 to produce content for Gen-Z audiences. She later expanded the network’s podcast division by signing with SiriusXM in 2024.

Unwell Network has signed several creators, including Madeline Argy, Harry Jowsey, and Grace O’Malley. However, Alix Earle, who was one of the first creators signed, was dropped from the network last month.

Cooper said her goal for Unwell was to build a major media company. She told The Hollywood Reporter in October that it was unbelievable how much they had accomplished in just a year, from a tour that sold out in seven cities to hosting micro-events that brought thousands of women together. She also shared her ambition to become the biggest content creator in the world.