9 Women Accuse Jared Leto of Sexual Misconduct: Know Full Timeline of Allegations Involving Underage Girls

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual assault.

On Saturday, June 7, Air Mail published a detailed report in which nine women accused actor and musician Jared Leto of inappropriate and, in some cases, s*xual behavior. The report outlines allegations that date back to the early 2000s, including claims that Leto targeted girls who were underage at the time.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman has expressly denied all the accusations through a representative. He has not issued a personal public statement.

What are the allegations against Jared Leto?

Several women alleged that Jared Leto's behavior followed a pattern that had been long-standing. Some say they were teenagers when they first encountered the Oscar-winning actor.

One woman, who was 16 in 2008, said she met Leto at Urth Caffé in Los Angeles. "He got my number," she said, and later called her at night "with the weirdest, grossest voice. I don't know if he was on drugs." She added: "The conversations turned s*xual. He'd ask things like, 'Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d---?'" Her mother said she overheard one of the calls.

Another woman claimed she met Leto at a party at his home in the 2000s when she was 18. She said she was not the youngest person there and claimed the event focused on getting girls to skinny dip. Leto's team denied any such activities, and nightlife promoter Brent Bolthouse told Air Mail he never saw anyone skinny-dipping.

Here's what Laura La Rue said about Jared Leto

Model Laura La Rue said she was 16 when she met Leto at an animal rights event in 2008. They later exchanged emails, and she visited his studio in 2009. She said Leto flirted with her and teased her during the visit. During another visit when she was 17, La Rue alleged Leto walked out nude. "I thought maybe this was just what adult men do," she told Air Mail.

Leto's representative stated that their communication was not s*xual and claimed La Rue applied to work for him as a personal assistant. La Rue denied applying for the job.

In May, DJ and music producer Allie Teilz reposted a 2012 Facebook status saying: "You're not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage…In a kilt…And a snow hat."

She added in Instagram Stories: "I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17…He knew my age and didn't care. What he did was predatory, terrifying, and unacceptable." Leto's representative said Teilz's claims are demonstrably false.

Another woman said she began texting Leto while underage. When she was 18, she visited his house and claimed Leto suddenly pulled his p*nis out and started mast*rbating, then placed her hand on him and asked her to spit on it.

Another woman said Leto approached her at a café in 2006 when she was 16. He was sitting with Ashley Olsen, then 19 years old. She said he grabbed her arm, and they had a brief conversation, after which he got her number. Leto allegedly invited her to a party, which she declined, but said he continued to call her late at night.

So far, Jared Leto has not personally addressed the claims. His representative has denied all allegations, saying the actor has not used drugs or alcohol in over 35 years and that the claims lack merit.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Billy Joel Recalls Trying to Kill Himself Twice After Affair With Friend's Partner; Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Severed Relationship