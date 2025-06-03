The Bold And The Beautiful June 3 Spoilers: Finn Kicks Luna Out After Explosive Fight At The Cliff House

The June 3 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful delivers a high-stakes drama as the conflict between Luna Nozawa and Steffy Forrester spirals out of control. After defying Sheila Sharpe’s warning to leave Los Angeles and avoid further hostility, Luna makes an unannounced visit to the cliff house—determined to confront Steffy directly.

Advertisement

Instead of walking away, Luna intercepts Steffy as she’s preparing to leave for work. Sparks fly as Luna insists she’s not leaving town and places the blame on Steffy for sabotaging her chances with Finn. Her resentment boils over as she accuses Steffy of ruining what could have been a family life with Finn, Sheila, and Hayes.

Finn walks into a nightmare but stands his ground

John “Finn” Finnegan returns home from the hospital to find the confrontation in full swing. Taken aback by the scene, he immediately sides with Steffy and demands that Luna leave the house. Despite Luna’s emotional protests, Finn remains resolute—making it clear that Steffy and the children come first.

Steffy is visibly shaken by Luna’s behavior, but Finn reassures her that she’s safe with him. However, he can’t shake his unease. He suspects that Luna isn’t finished—and his instincts are correct.

Advertisement

Luna crosses a dangerous line

After being thrown out of the cliff house and rejected once more, Luna’s thoughts only grow darker. Now fully convinced that Steffy must be “removed,” Luna takes the next step in her disturbing plan—purchasing a gun.

With her mindset shifting toward violence, the danger to Steffy becomes imminent. Luna’s next move could change everything, and it won’t go unnoticed as other characters are pulled into the crisis ahead.

For more spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful, keep up with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful June 2 Episode Recap: Luna is Determined to Get Steffy Out of Her Way