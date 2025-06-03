Made in Chelsea Couple Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo Announce Pregnancy With FIRST Look at Baby, Watch

Made in Chelsea, a popular British reality TV show, has been viewers’ go-to for multiple years, and one special couple has revealed their little secret to the world. On June 3, Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing shared a new video with their fans, delighting them with the announcement of their first pregnancy.

The television stars captioned their update with a heart, reflecting their feelings for their happy announcement. In the reel, Sophie Habboo can be seen lying down on what appears to be a hospital bed as a person dressed in scrubs runs a wand over her abdomen. The camera then pans to the screen, as a fetus is revealed, confirming their pregnancy news. In the background, father Jamie Laing can be heard asking if she’s feeling okay and then muttering, “Oh my god!”, exclaiming his excitement and taking on an emotional tone.

The couple’s shock and anticipation can be heard from the video; check it out below.

The 36-year-old can be heard tearing up, with disbelief on the mother’s face, as the baby’s heartbeat can be heard soon after. Messages of congratulations began pouring in from their community and fans who took to the comments section of the post to celebrate the joy with the couple. Having first met during a season of E4’s program Made in Chelsea, the couple began their romantic journey in 2019.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's Relationship

After dating for three years, Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing got married in Spain on April 14, 2023, after announcing their engagement on December 18, 2021. The couple continues to engage with their followers via a podcast called the NewlyWeds, however, that may soon change as a newborn enters their lives. The baby is set to be the first child for both parents, who look more than excited to welcome the addition to their family.

