Gotham TV Awards Full Winners List: Adolescence, Deli Boys, The Studio and More Take Home Major Accolades
Netflix’s Adolescence swept four categories at the 2025 Gotham TV Awards, as a range of standout series and performers also earned top honors in New York. Find out more here.
The second annual Gotham Television Awards concluded in New York City, with Netflix’s Adolescence emerging as the most celebrated title of the night. The series, which entered the ceremony with four nominations, won in every category it was up for, including Breakthrough Limited Series.
The limited series earned Stephen Graham the award for Outstanding Lead Performance, while the Supporting Performance category resulted in a tie between Owen Cooper (Adolescence) and Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex, FX/Hulu).
Major wins for The Pitt, Matlock, The Studio, and Dying for Sex
The Pitt, an HBO/Max drama created by R. Scott Gemmill, won Breakthrough Drama Series. CBS’s legal reboot Matlock saw Kathy Bates recognized for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series. Meanwhile, Ben Whishaw took Supporting honors in the same genre for his role in Netflix’s Black Doves.
Apple TV+’s workplace comedy The Studio claimed the Breakthrough Comedy Series title. In performance categories, Julio Torres won Lead in Comedy for Fantasmas (HBO/Max), while Hulu’s Deli Boys earned Poorna Jagannathan the Supporting Performance award. For nonfiction, FX/Hulu’s Social Studies, led by Lauren Greenfield, was awarded Breakthrough Nonfiction Series.
New category recognizes original films; tributes given to TV creators and performers
The title of ‘Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming,’ was secured by HBO/Max’s Pee-wee as Himself, directed by Matt Wolf and produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Netflix’s Rebel Ridge earned Aaron Pierre the performance award in this category.
This year’s ceremony also included several honorary tributes. Creator Tributes were awarded to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, along with Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk. Elisabeth Moss and The Handmaid’s Tale cast received the first-ever Ensemble Tribute.
Other honorees included Brian Tyree Henry (Performer Tribute), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute), David E. Kelley (Visionary Tribute), and Parker Posey (inaugural Legend Tribute).
Full List of 2025 Gotham TV Awards Winners
Breakthrough Limited Series:
Adolescence (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series:
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series:
Owen Cooper (Adolescence) and Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
Breakthrough Drama Series:
The Pitt (HBO | Max)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series:
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series:
Ben Whishaw (Black Doves)
Breakthrough Comedy Series:
The Studio (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series:
Julio Torres (Fantasmas)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series:
Poorna Jagannathan (Deli Boys)
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series:
Social Studies (FX/Hulu)
Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming:
Pee-wee as Himself (HBO/Max)
Outstanding Performance in an Original Film:
Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge)