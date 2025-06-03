Here's Where The Princess Diaries 3 Production is Hunting For Castles: Is Anne Hathaway Returning?

The Princess Diaries 3 is taking shape faster than we expected. According to the latest report by The NY Post, the production crew has been scouting locations for the film, and Europe might be their go-to spot for some dreamy shoot spots. And keeping in line with the theme of the movie, their sets are no small deal, with grandiose scenes being eyed already.

The Post reported that a source close to the production of The Princess Diaries disclosed that the creative team had recently traveled to the Czech Republic to scout locations for filming. However, it was also revealed that there were no regular spots, but instead fortresses that would be featured in the film, calling it ‘castle shopping’.

The Princess Diaries Film Series

The original, a 2001 film called The Princess Diaries, featured Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the heir to the throne. Alongside her, Julie Andrews starred as Clarisse Renaldi, her grandmother and the Queen regnant. Other popular actors who were a part of the project included Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, Sandra Oh, Héctor Elizondo, and more.

A sequel followed up in 2004, called The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, with the two leads reprising their roles.

Similarly, the third installment in the series, so far titled The Princess Diaries 3, was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, with Aadrita Mukerji being eyed for the writer’s role. It is said to be a continuation of the originals, rather than a remake, much to the delight of fans who have been awaiting news for over two decades.

So far, it is not known whether Anne Hathaway will return to her role as the Princess of Genovia; however, she has already shown ample interest. With her unchanging looks, we think it may not be a far stretch to get her involved in depth, and Debra Martin Chase’s own comeback to the series may just be the assurance we were all looking for.

