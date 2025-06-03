Meghan Markle Reveals How Tina Knowles ‘Caves’ In While Fighting With Daughter Beyoncé: ‘If My Kids Are Mad…’

Meghan Markle concluded the first season of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex dropped a bonus episode with Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles. Amid wrapping up the first bunch of episodes, the mom of two recalled an "extraordinary piece of advice" she received.

Moreover, in conversation with Marie Claire, the Suits alum shared how Knowles cannot take it when her kids are mad at her. Knowles is the one to cave.

What advice did Meghan Markle receive from Tina Knowles?

Reflecting on Knowles' advice, Markle went on to say to the media portal, "Ms. Tina's conversation fulfills the promise of the podcast, offering extraordinary advice and sharing insights about being a working mom, building something special, and remaining true to herself through every twist and turn."

She added, "This episode proves to be a powerful toolkit of truths that I will apply to my own life as I, too, grow my business, care for my family, and look forward to new adventures."

Knowles has been an inspiration to female entrepreneurs since her haircare line gained popularity in 1990. She told Markle that she "learned to be a boss" as she went on to work on her business for decades together. "It gives you confidence that you didn't have before," said the entrepreneur on the podcast.

How does Tina Knowles react to her kids being mad at her?

Further in talks with the outlet, the former actress shared what Tina Knowles revealed about her kids being mad at her. On the podcast, the businesswoman agreed to having arguments. Knowles stated, "You know you have disagreements, and you have to—I'm the one to always cave."

She continued to reveal, "If my kids are mad at me, I can't take it. I'll cave." As with Beyoncé, "If we have a disagreement, it's her business, so she gets the win."

The podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, has not yet been revived for a second season. All episodes of the first season are available to stream on multiple audio platforms.

