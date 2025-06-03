Did Romeo Beckham Take Dig at Brooklyn Beckham With Cryptic Post Amid Ongoing Family Feud?

Brooklyn Beckham has been in an alleged rift with his family, which came into the spotlight after he missed David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations. Amid the ongoing feud, Romeo Beckham allegedly took a dig at his elder brother by sharing a cryptic post on his Instagram story.

On his social media, the second eldest Beckham shared a video of the Spanish football manager, Luis Enrique, who talked about losing his daughter to cancer at the age of 9.

Advertisement

As per the media reports, the alleged rift between family members originated at the wedding of Brooklyn and Nicola. According to sources close to the Beckham family, the family members' bonds began to loosen after Romeo began dating Kim Turnball, with whom the aspiring chef had a brief fling.

Romeo Beckham's cryptic post

Meanwhile, in his Instagram story, Romeo, alongside the clip of Luis Enrique, went on to pen, "I watch stuff like this and look at myself and think, why am I stressing bout something so small in the grand scheme of things."

He added, "Love who you love without questions, take care of each other, respect each other and enjoy life."

Romeo's post grabbed attention from his followers and fans, who shared their thoughts about the ongoing feud on social media. One of the users wrote, "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool." However, Beckham went on to clarify and replied to the comment, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz drop hints about ongoing feud speculations

Speaking up about their rift with the Beckhams, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz revealed to Glamour that despite the noise, all that matters is that the duo is happy together. The Cloud 23 owner explained, "People are always going to talk. What matters is that we're happy together."

Peltz went on to add that it wasn't always easy to cut down the noise. The actress continued, "On TikTok there are always random stories popping up about us. When I see fake news, my instinct is to shut it down. It's not worth it. I just scroll past and move on."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been married for the past couple of years.

ALSO READ: Why Are Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Still Not Speaking to David and Victoria? Source Reveals