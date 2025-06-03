Here's How Mindy Kaling Remained on Top of Running Point Production After Giving Birth, Kate Hudson Reveals

Mindy Kaling’s dedication to her work continues to impress her co-stars. Actress Kate Hudson recently praised the Running Point co-creator and executive producer for her commitment to the Netflix basketball dramedy, even while recovering from childbirth.

At a recent FYC event for Running Point, Hudson shared how Kaling stayed fully involved in the series despite having just welcomed her third child in February 2024. According to PEOPLE, Hudson revealed that Kaling was sending in notes on the show just an hour after giving birth.

Advertisement

Here's how Mindy Kaling stayed involved in production

“I have to say, I’ve fallen in love with this woman,” Hudson said. “She’s just not only so brilliant, but so trusting…she puts the best team together.”

Hudson recalled how surprised she was by Kaling’s work ethic. “She was pregnant. We had a script, like our first table read. She’s on Zoom,” Hudson said. “She then has the baby and is sending notes like an hour after she has the baby. I was like, ‘Isn’t Mindy literally in labor?’” Calling her a powerhouse, Hudson added, “She delivers what she says she’s going to deliver.”

Mindy Kaling is known for her hands-on approach to projects, and her involvement in Running Point was no exception. She serves as executive producer alongside Hudson and co-creator Ike Barinholtz. The show is also backed by showrunner David Stassen.

Running Point is a fictionalized basketball series loosely inspired by the life of Jeanie Buss, the president and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. Buss is the first woman to lead an NBA team to a championship.

Advertisement

In the show, Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, the newly appointed CEO of the fictional L.A. Waves. Isla must navigate workplace misogyny and rivalry from her own brothers as she takes over the franchise.

After a successful first season, Netflix renewed Running Point for Season 2. According to co-creator Ike Barinholtz, the writers room has already started working. “We’re in the nitty gritty of breaking the season,” he told Deadline during the TV Contenders event.

ALSO READ: The RIP: Netflix Sets 2026 Release Date for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Crime Thriller – Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know