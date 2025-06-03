Harry Potter on HBO: Why Does Nick Frost NOT Want to Be Robbie Coltrane While Playing Hagrid Role? Actor Reveals

Shortly after Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Harry Potter, child actor roles for the HBO adaptation of the famed J.K. Rowling books were announced, actor Nick Frost spoke about taking on the role of the fan favorite role of Hagrid. Originally played by Robbie Coltrane, the 53-year-old has revealed his plans to be inspired but not take much from the late actor’s portrayal.

In an interview with Collider, Nick Frost described the Scottish star’s embodiment of Rubeus Hagrid as ‘amazing’; however, he shut down any attempts to turn into the very same person himself. He said, “I'm going to try and do something, not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there's scope for minutia. I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child.” It seems that the adaptation, this time around, will be unique, albeit inspired by the very same words.

The Paul star went on to update readers about where he stands with his own portrayal, sharing that ‘head sculpts, hand stand’, and more trials have already begun. Excitement touched the roof as Arabella Stanton was introduced as Hermione Granger, the role originally played by Emma Watson, alongside Alastair Stout, who will play Ron Weasley. The titular role was handed off to Dominic McLaughlin, who will become the boy with the scar.

Other than these, John Lithgow has been cast as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. The cast is slowly coming together as the series begins to take shape amid public backlash for J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans comments, with many wanting to boycott the show.

HBO’s Harry Potter will take on each of the bestseller books to form one season, as Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, both of whom have previously worked on Succession, join hands to tackle the mammoth franchise.

