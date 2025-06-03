R Kelly Unexpectedly Name-Dropped in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ongoing Trial, Find Out WHY

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs' s*x trafficking trial took an unexpected turn on day three when testimony revealed a text exchange mentioning R. Kelly. The alleged victim, identified as 'Mia' during her testimony, shared a January 2016 message in which she told Combs he 'came and rescued me' from a nightmare involving R. Kelly.

Advertisement

In her dream, she said she was trapped in an elevator with Kelly, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence for s*xual abuse against underage girls, until Combs intervened.

Mia testified that she felt terrified and brainwashed when she finally came forward with allegations of s*xual assault. She said the environment around Combs was filled with 'high highs and low lows,' which delayed her decision to speak out.

"It's been a long process," Mia said. "I'm still untangling these things. I'm in therapy." She also admitted to sending multiple messages expressing love and recalling good memories with Combs. Despite once viewing him as a savior in a dream, Mia now alleges that Combs manipulated her emotions.

Why was R. Kelly mentioned in court?

Mia's reference to R. Kelly emerged during cross-examination as Steele focused on the text exchange from January 2016. According to NBC News, Mia sent Combs a message describing her dream about Kelly. She wrote that Combs had saved her from Kelly.

Advertisement

On the witness stand, Mia described strict rules she had to follow while working for Sean Diddy Combs. She testified that any deviation could lead to severe consequences: "I would have been in big trouble, gotten fired, lost my job, emotionally or possibly physically abused."

Mia said Combs forced her to perform oral s*x on him on one occasion, making her 'feel like trash.' At another event, Combs' 40th birthday party, Mia alleged he poured her three shots of vodka, then put his arm next to her head up against the wall and leaned in to kiss her and put his other hand up the side of her dress. She added that she was shocked, and she froze. She said she didn't even process what was happening.

Mia also testified that she had witnessed Combs physically abuse his then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura. She said she had seen him throw Ventura to the ground, crack her head open, and chase her on multiple occasions. These statements added to the prosecution's portrayal of a violent and coercive environment within Combs' inner circle.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who is Crystal McKinney? Woman Accusing Both Diddy and Harvey Weinstein of Disgusting Acts