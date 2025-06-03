Are Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom postponing releases?

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been in production for quite some time, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. While it was earlier announced that the movie would hit big screens on June 12, 2025, it seems the film might face another postponement.

According to ongoing reports, including one by Indiaglitz Telugu, the upcoming period film is still in the process of completing its VFX work. With an excessive amount of post-production work still pending, the movie might be released on July 4, 2025. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Interestingly, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer film Kingdom, initially slated to release on May 30, 2025, was postponed to July 4; however, it is now rumored to be delayed again. According to reports, the film has some reshoots pending, which would result in further delay, with an official release date yet to be announced.

Talking about Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the much-awaited movie starring the Power Star in the lead role, is a period swashbuckler actioner. Partly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and the rest by AM Jyothi Krishna, it features the tale of an outlaw, Veera Mallu.

Set during the Mughal reign, the man is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the kingdom. With Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist, the movie features actors such as Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and many more in key roles.

The movie had initially commenced its primary shoot back in 2020 but faced multiple delays over the years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Kalyan's political commitments. The flick is said to be the first installment in a potential film franchise.

Moving ahead, the actor will be hitting the big screens once again this year with his gangster actioner, They Call Him OG, releasing on September 25, 2025.

On the other hand, Kingdom is a spy action thriller written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Announced to be a duology, the first installment is touted to present the tale of a man who stands up for the oppressed people in a region.

With Deverakonda headlining the project, the film features actors such as Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, Koushik Mahata, and many more in key roles.

