Danny DeVito Recalls Crushing on Co-star Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: 'She Was a Goddess'

Danny DeVito recently shared how he felt working alongside Michelle Pfeiffer on Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns. In an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, DeVito described Pfeiffer as a 'goddess' and admitted, “I lusted after her.” Playing the Penguin to Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, he confessed that her presence made him self-conscious.

Advertisement

“If I knew she was going to be in a scene that day…I got all flushed. Put extra makeup on, ‘Give me another pound of makeup.’ It was very difficult,” DeVito recalled.

DeVito clarified that it was his character, Oswald Cobblepot, not him personally, who was 'lustful.' He laughed when co-star Colin Farrell asked if Pfeiffer ever called security on him.

DeVito replied, “I kind of feel like she liked it. She liked Oswald.” His remark suggests that Pfeiffer appreciated the energy he brought as a Penguin. Despite playing a despicable character, DeVito made it clear he never carried that role home.

Asked whether he ever took the character home, Danny DeVito firmly replied that he went home to Rhea Perlman and the kids. DeVito and Perlman have been married since 1982 and share three children: Lucy, Gracie, and Jack.

Though the couple separated in 2017, they remain married. DeVito shared that regardless of the brutal or despicable roles he plays, he always sheds that persona once he leaves the set.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Michelle Pfeiffer continues to impress fans with stunning, makeup-free selfies that showcase her ageless looks. In April, she was honored with a hand and footprints ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, appearing in a chic black suit and satin blouse.

Pfeiffer has been married to TV writer and producer David E. Kelley since 1993. The couple shares two children: Claudia, 32, and John, 30.

DeVito and Farrell also discussed their views on alcohol. Farrell, sober since 2005, influenced DeVito to cut back. DeVito admitted he still enjoys just a sip of wine and likes gin martinis with cigars. However, when he’s on the health kick, he avoids alcohol altogether. Both actors agreed they feel much better without heavy drinking.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter on HBO: Why Does Nick Frost NOT Want to Be Robbie Coltrane While Playing Hagrid Role? Actor Reveals