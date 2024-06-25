Who Stars In Trigger Warning? Complete Cast List Explored

Trigger Warning, an upcoming action-thriller on Netflix, boasts a star-studded cast of more than a dozen notable actors. Thunder Road Films originally picked up the project in 2016, and Netflix acquired it in 2020. After a lengthy development process, the film will finally make its streaming debut in 2024.

Trigger Warning is directed by Mouly Surya, who has previously worked on Indonesian dramas and thrillers such as the 2008 hit Fiksi. It is based on an original spec story by John Brancato and Josh Olson. Halley Gross eventually joined the writing team to help finish the project.

Trigger Warning: A journey from acquisition to completion

From acquisition to completion, the film's journey has been lengthy, but audiences can expect a compelling story told by a skilled cast and seasoned creative team. When Trigger Warning debuts in 2024, action-thriller fans can expect an exciting viewing experience.

The cast of the recently released Netflix movie features many well-known faces. This includes well-known actors from popular movies from the 1980s through the 2000s and the present, covering the whole history of modern film.

Along with a roster of seasoned character actors and rising talents from both the big and small screens, Trigger Warning also stars a new face that you may recognize from a recent film office blockbuster and another action hit from the streamer.

Actor Character Jessica Alba Parker Anthony Michael Hall Senator Ezekiel Swann Mark Webber Jesse Jake Weary Elvis Gabriel Basso Mike Tone Bell Spider Alejandro De Hoyos Harry Peter Monro Mickey Kaiwi Lyman Ghost Hari Dhillon Mohamed Stephanie Jones Georgia David DeLao Luis Torres Nadiv Molcho Beck Jerry G. Angelo Adam James Cady Frank

Jessica Alba as Parker

Actor: After seeing some success on television, Jessica Alba got her big break in the dance film Honey (2003). She was born in Pomona, California. Since then, she has starred in numerous blockbusters that have brought in a total of over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Her most well-known roles before joining the cast of Trigger Warning were as the Invisible Woman in the first two live-action Fantastic Four films, as well as in several other films directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Advertisement

Actor: Boston, Massachusetts-born Anthony Michael Hall played Rusty Griswold in Vacation, his first feature film role. He went on to star in John Hughes' 1984 feature film debut, Sixteen Candles, which was written by Hughes.

Hall's appearances in other 1980s teen films, such as The Breakfast Club and Weird Science, solidified her status as a Brat Pack member. Since then, he has abandoned his image as a teen idol in favor of harder, more reserved parts in television shows like Halloween Kills, The Dead Zone, and the upcoming third season of Reacher.

Mark Webber as Jesse

Actor: Minneapolis, Minnesota native Mark Webber landed one of his first significant film roles in Snow Day (2000). Stephen Stills, who he played again in the animated Netflix series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is one of his most well-known roles from the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Since 2013, Webber has been wed to Teresa Palmer, star of Lights Out and Warm Bodies.

Advertisement

Trigger Warning Supporting Cast & Characters

Here’s the list of the supporting cast and characters of Trigger Warning:

Jake Weary as Elvis

Jake Weary, who plays Jesse's erratic brother, Elvis, is a musician with a successful acting career that includes appearances as Deran Cody on all six seasons of TNT's Animal Kingdom, as well as roles in the films It Follows and How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

Gabriel Basso as Mike

Gabriel Basso, who plays local drug dealer, Mike, is best known as the star of the Netflix action-thriller blockbuster The Night Agent, which was recently renewed for a second season, but he also had a supporting role in the 2024 horror film The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Tone Bell as Spider

The television series The Flash, Survival of the Thickest, and Whitney are the main credits of Tone Bell, who plays Parker's secret operations sidekick Spider.

Alejandro De Hoyos as Harry

Advertisement

Alejandro De Hoyos, who plays Harry, recently worked with Netflix to play Colonel Marin in the 2022 film The Man from Toronto.

Peter Monro as Mickey

Peter Monro, who plays Mickey, was most recently seen as James in four episodes of The Exchange in 2017.

Kaiwi Lyman as Ghost

Ghost is played by Kaiwi Lyman, who is most known for her role in the 2018 film Den of Thieves alongside Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Hari Dhillon as Mohamed

The character Mohamed, played by Hari Dhillon, has been in over 250 episodes of the BBC medical drama Holby City.

Stephanie Jones as Georgia

Stephanie Jones, who portrays Georgia, most recently appeared as a secretary in Flamin' Hot.

David DeLao as Luis Torres

In the recent film Love Lies Bleeding, David DeLao, who plays Luis Torres, starred alongside Kristen Stewart as Officer Mike.

Nadiv Molcho as Beck

Nadiv Molcho, who plays Beck, is a regular Netflix collaborator who has acted in Transatlantic and The Gray Man.

Jerry G. Angelo as Adam

Adam's actor Jerry G. Angelo made an additional appearance in Love Lies Bleeding as Mikey.

James Cady as Frank

James Cady, who plays Frank in Trigger Warning, has had minor appearances in films and television shows such as Get Shorty, Army of the Dead, and Better Call Saul.