Who Was BeatKing? All About Rapper As He Passes Away At 39

In a sad news piece today, rapper BeatKing, whose name was Justin Riley, has died at the age of 39. He was a well-known rapper as well as a producer. His death was confirmed by his manager, who posted a statement on Instagram.

Tasha Felder, his manager, took to her Instagram on August 15 to reveal the rapper's passing. She mentioned the work he did in his career and how he will forever be loved.

In the statement, she wrote, “Today, August 15, 2024, we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters, @clubgodparenting, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever."

According to iHeart, Riley was born and brought up in Texas. He ventured into music in 2010 after playing music with his mother at church. He debuted with a mixtape titled, Kings of the Club.

The late rapper went on to release his works, including Club God and a 2014 album collaboration with the late rapper Gangsta Boo. His career trajectory includes his work with Bun B, Paul Wall, Chamillionaire, Lil Keke, DJ Chose, Dorrough Music, and many more. He has also worked with 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and Daz Dillinger.

Riley had created a name for himself in Texas, where his music was enjoyed in clubs or college parties through the 2010s. The 39-year-old’s song, Then Leave, went viral on TikTok in 2020, which introduced his name to an international audience.

He was known for many other rap songs, including SDAB, which featured 2 Chainz and Juicy J, Outside, and Keep It Poppin, on which he collaborated with Ludacris, and Queendom Come, 20 Ratchets. In 2024, the rapper dropped 2 albums, including Get Money, Bi***, and Never Leave Houston On A Sunday.

Many of Riley’s fans are sharing their condolences with the rappers under his manager’s post. The Juicy J took to his X handle and wrote, “Rip BEATKING damn this one hurt.”

As of now, the 39-year-old’s cause of death has not been released. He is survived by his two daughters.

