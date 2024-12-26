Who Won the Jeopardy! Christmas Special on December 25, 2024?
In a highly anticipated Christmas edition of Jeopardy! on December 25, 2024, a seasoned contestant triumphed over fierce competition to claim their fifth championship title.
On Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Jeopardy! fans were treated to a thrilling Christmas edition of the show. The special holiday episode featured seasoned contestants battling it out for the top spot. In the end, Laura Faddah emerged victorious, securing her fifth championship title.
Faddah's consistent performance throughout the game ensured her win, making her the 282nd player to reach this milestone since the show's debut in 1984. Her total winnings now stand at $58,400 across five days of competition.
Faddah faced stiff competition from Amber Gamrat of New Hampshire and Mathieu Farhoud-Dionne from Montreal. Both contestants brought strong knowledge to the game, but Faddah's calm demeanor and strategic play set her apart.
In the Jeopardy round, Faddah dominated the board, answering six questions correctly without any errors. Meanwhile, Amber answered only one correctly, and Mathieu answered two, but also made three mistakes, including a missed Daily Double.
Scores After Jeopardy Round:
- Laura: $4,200
- Amber: -$200
- Mathieu: -$2,200
In the Double Jeopardy round, Faddah continued her strong performance, but Mathieu made a strong comeback. He answered several high-value questions correctly, including a True Daily Double, closing the gap between him and Laura. However, Faddah maintained her lead as Mathieu stumbled on the final clue, giving her a slight edge heading into the Final Jeopardy round.
Scores After Double Jeopardy Round:
- Laura: $13,200
- Amber: $2,200
- Mathieu: $13,400
The Final Jeopardy category tested contestants' knowledge of the founding of Memphis, Tennessee. The clue was: "A trio including Andrew Jackson founded this city with a name that evokes a great city of the ancient world."
Faddah was the only contestant to answer correctly, responding with “What is Memphis, Tennessee?” Her correct response secured her the win with a final score of $18,000.
Final Scores:
- Laura: $18,000 (Total over five days: $58,400)
- Amber: $2,200
- Mathieu: $399
