Why Did Lin Manual Miranda Not Return To Write Songs For Moana 2? Actor Explains

Lin Manuel Miranda's artistry is widely appreciated, especially his work in the first part of Moana (released in 2016). It was natural to think that he would contribute to its second part by writing the music the way he did previously, but that was not the case. He talked about the reason why that happened.

During the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King on December 9, Monday, Miranda spoke with People magazine and revealed the reason behind the same. The performer, with an impressive work background in the industry, told the outlet that the production “already had their songwriters.”

He shared that it was because the second installment was initially slated to be a TV series. Its sequel was announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger in February 2024. Miranda praised the composers who worked on the second part of the movie, saying that he was “really proud.” The composers who worked on it were Opetaia Foa’i, Mark Mancina, Abigail Barlow, and Emily Bear.

But the people who missed the Tony Award winner's work in Moana 2 can still enjoy it, as he returned to contribute his work in adapting the film for a live-action remake and, along with that, he has also worked on Mufasa.

While talking about Mufasa’s soundtrack, he told the publication that it was a “labor of love” and called the director of the venture, Barry Jenkins, a “genius.” He also recalled insisting the original Lion King songwriter, Lebo M, collaborate with him when he joined Mufasa.

Advertisement

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared that Lebo M was the “secret sound of The Lion King. He's the first voice we hear in that original movie,” so he needed him in his corner.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla At RSIFF: 'Five Of My Best Friends': Jeremy Renner Reveals He Got A Tattoo With The Original Avengers Cast; Find Out What It Is