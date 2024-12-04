Why Did Superman & Lois Creators Plan For Clark And Lois’ Death In Series Finale? Find Out The Reason Inside

Superman and Lois have come to an end, leaving the fans with mixed feelings about the series finale. The showrunners and the cast members of the show have broken down the last episode scene by scene and talked about the death sequence of Lois and Clark.

It was an emotional moment for the fans and the viewers who were emotionally attached to the characters.

Breaking down the last episode, the creators, Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher, claimed that they had planned the end of the characters in the show since long but had been adding on to the execution part, which will make the fans remember the scenes.

When asked about why they had to kill Lois and Clark, Fletcher revealed, “It was a choice that we made because we felt like we're the only [Superman] show that's ever been able to end on our own terms. We were like, "Why don't we show the totality of their lives?"

The executive producer went on to reveal, “We had to fast-forward through stuff, but we tried to give you a glimpse of the feel of what the decades looked like and the things that were important to them and the theme of the show, which is family and hope—they had so much of that in their later years. Those were the things that meant the most to them at the end, not stopping a Doomsday or stopping a Brainiac.”

Meanwhile, Helbing went on to state that there was a buzz going around over the end of Superman, but they had planned to go with the beginning of the end situation.

Helbing revealed to the media portal, “At the beginning of the season, there was a lot of press about Death of Superman, and we knew we were doing that. But we were doing the death of Superman, the whole thing. We were talking more about the ending than the beginning of the season.”

The creator further added, “One of our mantras was how can we twist some of these stories on their heads and do a different version of it, so this was sort of the same thing.”

All episodes of Superman & Lois are available to stream on Prime Video.

