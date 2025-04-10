Why Was Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's Wife Jillian Lauren Shot by LAPD and Arrested for Attempted Murder? Find Out HERE

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to shooting.

Jillian Lauren, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by Los Angeles police on Tuesday, April 8, and later booked for attempted murder. The incident occurred in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles during a police search for a hit-and-run suspect unrelated to Lauren.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), uniformed officers were assisting California Highway Patrol in locating a suspect who had fled the scene of a three-car crash on the 134 Freeway. While setting up a perimeter in the area, officers spotted a woman, later identified as Lauren, standing in her front yard holding a handgun.

Officers stated that they gave multiple verbal commands instructing Lauren to drop the weapon, but she allegedly refused. “She refused to comply and instead pointed the gun at officers,” the LAPD said in a press release.

In response, police opened fire. Lauren was struck on the shoulder. No officers or other members of the public were injured in the incident.

After being shot, Lauren reportedly ran back into her home. A short time later, she came back outside accompanied by her babysitter. Both women were taken into custody.

Authorities clarified that Lauren was not connected to the original hit-and-run case. “She was not involved in the traffic collision or the search for the suspect,” police said. However, Lauren was later booked for attempted murder due to allegedly pointing the firearm at officers.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were non-life-threatening. A 9mm handgun was recovered from her residence.

Lauren is the author of two bestselling memoirs: Some Girls: My Life in a Harem (2010) and Everything You Ever Wanted (2015). She and Scott Shriner have been married since 2005 and have two children, as reported by Variety.

Weezer is scheduled to perform at Coachella on April 12 during the first weekend of the music festival. Scott Shriner, who joined the band in 2001, has not commented on the situation.

