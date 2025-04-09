William Finn Cause of Death: How Did Tony Award-Winning Composer Pass Away at 73? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

William Finn, the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist, passed away on Monday at the age of 73. The unfortunate news about the musician’s death was announced by the late composer’s literary agent, Ron Gwiazda.

According to the reports of Deadline, Finn was suffering from a long illness, causing him to breathe his last; however, no official statement has been released from the side of the veteran’s family.

Advertisement

Finn was popularly known for composing multiple musicals throughout his career in the music industry, the famous ones being Falsettos and the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Finn was born in Boston and often penned the lyrics and the scripts of Broadway musicals. The late writer-composer was awarded two Tony Awards, for Falsettos and the County Spelling Bee.

Falsettos, which was heavily popular among the Broadway plays he penned, premiered in the theaters in 1992. The play revolved around the life of the character in the LGBTQ community during the beginning of the AIDS pandemic in the country.

Following the hit reviews and the houseful shows, Finn wrote the sequels, titled March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland. The composer merged both of the storylines and the Broadway play went on to bag 7 Tony nominations in 1992.

Another one of the popular storylines written by Finn was A New Brain, which opened on Broadway in 1998. The narrative was based on the composer’s near-death experience with arteriovenous malformation.

Advertisement

Speaking to the New York Times back in 1998, Finn opened up about his surgery and shared, "The littlest things used to bother me. I'd stand at the elevator and curse it.”

He further added, "I would curse the conversation at the elevator. Now I thought, 'Everything's wonderful. The elevator's taking its own time, and don't rush it.' Nothing irritated me. I was dancing around the city.'"

Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran composer-lyrist, who is survived by his partner, Arthur Salvadore.

ALSO READ: Dave Allen Cause of Death: Details of Gang of Four Bassist's Demise at 69 Due to Illness Revealed; Know Here