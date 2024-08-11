Why Was Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested? All We Know About Her Second Legal Trouble This Year

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs.

The daughter of the country singer, Wynonna Judd, Grace Kelley was recently booked under three counts and then soon released after paying the bond amount the next day. This is the first arrest of Grace Kelley as she has previously been in trouble with the law but this time, it was for a different reason.

As per People Magazine’s report, the arrest record obtained by the publication mentions that on August 3, (Saturday), the 28-year-old was booked in Carroll County Jail for three counts, and then on a USD 2,750 bond, she was released the next day.

According to the record, Kelley was booked under fleeing or trying to elude the officer, using the vehicle with a revoked/suspended license, and not properly utilizing motorcycle equipment.

As per the publication, this is the second arrest of the country singer’s daughter in the same year. For the unversed, back in April, she was arrested for indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operation, per AL.com.

Then after a week, she was booked under another charge as on a busy highway in Alabama, Kelley reportedly exposed her, “breasts and lower body” and was arrested for solicitation and prostitution. Her bond was USD 2,000 and later it was increased to USD 2,500.

According to People Magazine, The Daily News reported that the indecent exposure charge was reduced to public lewdness, and soliciting prostitution was dropped as well.

She pleaded guilty to the remaining charges of public lewdness and obstructing government operation. She was ordered to pay USD 200 along with 90 90-day jail sentence for the former charge. She had to serve 60 days in jail for the other charge. Kelley was released on May 23, as per WSFA.

The 28-year-old faced trouble with the law in 2016 as well. She was booked for possession of meth and leaving the drug rehabilitation program, which was ordered by the court, so this essentially violated her probation. She was sentenced to eight years in jail, per People Magazine.

As per the publication, The Daily Beast reported that Kelley was released in December 2022 but she soon landed herself back in prison in May 2023 as she violated an order of protection and parole. She was then released in October 2023.

When she birthed her daughter Kaliyah Channel, the 28-year-old was granted a temporary leave of absence in March 2022 for the same.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

