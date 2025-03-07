Pulse Trailer: Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell Lead Netflix's Grey's Anatomy-Like Medical Drama; To Be Out On This Date

Netflix has released the trailer for Pulse, its first English-language medical procedural. The show, created by Emmy winner Carlton Cuse and writer Zoe Robyn, will premiere on April 3. Set in Miami, Pulse follows the high-pressure lives of doctors working at Maguire Medical Center.

“You don’t really want to be in the hospital. But if you were in the hospital, this is the one you would want to be in,” Robyn told Tudum. The series brings together medical drama, workplace relationships, and the challenges of life-saving decisions in an emergency room.

Pulse centers on Dr. Danielle 'Danny' Simms, played by Willa Fitzgerald, a third-year resident at Maguire Medical Center. Robyn describes Danny as flawed and fallible, making her a relatable and complex lead.

Colin Woodell plays Dr. Xander Phillips, the chief resident who comes from a well-known medical family. His professional and personal life become intertwined when Danny is unexpectedly promoted after his suspension. Carlton Cuse stated that Phillips is from a very patrician medical family who is trying to find his own way in the world.

The show takes a deep dive into the complexities of workplace relationships. Robyn mentions that the team wanted Danny and Phillips’ romance to feel genuine and true to real-life experiences.

The cast includes Jack Bannon from Pennyworth, Jessie T. Usher from The Boys, Chelsea Muirhead from Warrior, Daniela Nieves from Vampire Academy, and Justina Machado. The team of doctors and nurses navigates professional rivalries, friendships, and the pressures of an ER.

As the season progresses, a hurricane hits Miami, creating an even more intense atmosphere. “The natural disaster will layer on even more pressure for Danny,” Robyn stated. The storm forces the hospital into lockdown, adding stress to the already complicated relationships.

The show was filmed in Miami and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The creators wanted to capture the vibrant and multicultural atmosphere of the city. Robyn described the city as having a unique energy, with a warmth and closeness that brings people together. Cuse also stated that Miami was the perfect setting for the hospital drama.

All 10 episodes of Pulse will be available on Netflix starting April 3. The creators wanted the series to be both engaging and emotionally compelling. Cuse shared that their goal was to make it a fun and entertaining show, something viewers could unwind with after a long day.