Hospital Playlist Season 2 Top 5 moments: 2 years to wholesome, funny, romantic journey

June 17 marked the second release anniversary of Netflix's Hospital Playlist Season 2 and viewers still go back to their comfort K-drama to relive their moments from the show. We have picked our top 5 moments of Hospital Playlist Season 2 and here they are:

5. Jam Sessions ft. Jung Ro Sa & Joo Jong Su

The multifaceted 99z was also a very dedicated band, that held practice sessions every week without missing a single one unless they had a patient to save. The band is known for Seong Hwa's terrible vocals. The band's main vocalist Ik Jun led some really amazing jam sessions for the band despite Seong Hwa's vocals. The band never performed in front of a crowd or called in for another member but this time it was different. Jeong Won's mother Jung Ro Sa joined the band for a song and took over Seok Hyung's keyboard. Ro Sa's long-time bestie and former surgeon Joo Jong Su was also invited to enjoy the performance.

4. The 99z and Car fights

The five best friends Ik Jun played by Jo Jung Suk, Seong Hwa played by Jeon Mi Do, Jun Wan played by Jung Kyung Ho, Jeong Won played by Yoo Yeon Seok and Seok Hyung played by Kim Dae Myung took over the K-drama world by their incredible performance in Hospital Playlist. The five may be in their 40s but they are still very young at heart. With five friends and four window seats, Seong Hwa drives the car and the boys take the passenger and the back seat. The fierce yet humorous wars of taking the window seats always ended up with Jeong Won whining about never getting one. The most satisfying scene was the one where Ik Jun is caught up between Seok Hyung and Jun Wan while Jeong Won finally gets the passenger. The 99z made us forget that they are not some young teenage students but grown-up adults with their childish behavior.

3. Ik Jun & Jun Wan’s Crackers fight

Jun Wan may be rigorous and disciplined in the operation theater but the man is soft outside. There's another exception where Jun Wan will not compromise no matter what, Jun Wan loves his candies and chocolates, and Ik Jun also loves Jun Wan's candies and chocolates. When Ik Jun was caught eating crackers by Jun Wan, Ik Jun started performing an exorcism asking 'Jeong Won' to leave Jun Wan's body. Jun Wan may not share his chocolates but Jeong Won does not share anything, the real cheapskate of the squad. This was one of the most hilarious scenes in Hospital Playlist 2.

2. When Ik Jun almost revealed Winter Garden's secret relationship

Winter-Garden is the fan's given name of the secret couple Jeong Won and Gyeoul, who started dating in the second season of the show. Ik Jun was Gyeoul's wingman who helped her set up with Jeong Won but during an all-general surgeon's meeting, he almost revealed that Jeong Won might be Gyeoul's boyfriend. In another scene of Ik Jun's silly behavior, Jeong Won annoyingly whispered Meet me after the meeting, to which he replied, "No, I'm busy I have to prepare for immigration." Ik Jun was scared enough that he was ready to leave the country and start a new life.

1. Seong Hwa's confession

Ik Jun had an unrequited love for Seong Hwa ever since he laid his eyes on her when they first met in college but when he found out Seok Hyung was confessing his feelings to Seong Hwa Ik Jun took a step back. It took Ik Jun 20 years to confess his feelings. The most awaited romantic scene was when Seong Hwa reciprocated her love for Ik Jun in the car while it was pouring outside. She said, "Do you know what my first thought was when I heard about your accident... I should have confessed that I liked you, I really should have..." Ik Jun replied to her feelings with a Kiss and viewers went crazy. The one-true pair was finally together.

This wholesome series of Doctors' everyday lives from meeting new patients and experiencing tiny parts of their lives to managing friendships and love, hospital Playlist stole the hearts of many viewers in both seasons.