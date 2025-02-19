Hospital Playlist's Jung Kyung Ho is in talks to play judge in Pro Bono; know plot and character details

Popular actor Jung Kyung Ho, who is currently filming the last part of his upcoming series Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin, has been offered the lead role of another legal drama. He might lead tvN's upcoming project, Pro Bono, as reported by South Korean media outlet JTBC Entertainment on February 19. An industry insider shared the news of the actor's consideration of the comedy, legal drama to the K-media outlet on that day.

Jung Kyung Ho last appeared in the 2023 drama, Crash Course in Romance and fans are eagerly waiting to see him again on-screen. If he confirms his participation in Pro Bono, he will be seen taking on the avatar of a successful judge named Kang David. He initially becomes a brilliant and calculative businessman, with a razor-sharp mind. But his life takes a dramatic turn when he is faced with a sudden crisis, leading him to make a surprising career shift and become a public interest lawyer.

The story will delve into Kang David's transformative journey, as he confronts the harsh realities of his new venture. The title of the drama also indicates the same, as the term 'Pro Bono' is derived from the Latin phrase 'pro bono publico', meaning for the public interest. The drama narrative follows the life and career of public interest lawyers, who handle public interest cases on a 'pro-bono' basis, with no legal fees or hidden costs. Pro Bono will air sometime later this year.

The drama brings together director Kim Sung Yoon, acclaimed for Itaewon Class and Love in the Moonlight, and writer Moon Yoo Seok, renowned for The Devil Judge and Ms. Hammurabi. If they are joined by an acclaimed actor like Jung Kyung Ho, it might lead to the project gaining great success. He is about to wrap up shooting for Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin, where he plays the titular character. It is scheduled to premiere in May this year.