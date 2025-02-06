Resident Playbook: Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Kyung Ho cameos confirmed in Go Yoon Jung's Hospital Playlist spin-off

Actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Kyung Ho will make special cameo appearances in the medical drama Resident Playbook. It is a spin-off of Hospital Playlist (2020), which featured the two actors in pivotal roles. They are to reprise their roles as 99-liner friends-turned-doctors working in the same hospital in the upcoming tvN Saturday-Sunday drama.

The cameo news was reported by South Korean media outlet Star News on February 6. This exciting crossover of the parent drama with its spin-off garnered happy fan reactions on social media. Resident Playbook will depict the hospital life and turbulent friendship of obstetrics and gynecology residents at Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. The main branch of the medical center was the setting of Hospital Playlist.

One of the series' main characters, Yoo Yeon Seok starred as pediatric surgeon Ahn Jeong Won and Jung Kyung Ho played a cardiac surgeon named Kim Jun Wan. The two of them might pay a visit to their sub-branch in the Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah-starrer Resident Playbook.

As per fans, they are "iconic" medical characters of K-dramas, who "stood out" through their acting prowess. They were greatly loved and appreciated by the viewers and their reunion is highly anticipated.

Previously Yoo Yeon Seon stunned with his cameo as the same character, doctor Ahn Jeong Won, in Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. The scene was received well by fans and might have led to the decision of a second-time role reprisal of the actor. It will be interesting to see the dynamics between the doctors of Yulje Medical Center and those of its other branches. They are expected to inject a breadth of fresh air into the spin-off medical drama.

Both Hospital Playlist and Resident Playbook have 12 episodes and revolve around doctors' personal struggles amidst complex medical cases. The upcoming drama is helmed by director Lee Min Soo, who is joined by screenwriter Kim Song Hee for the project. Resident Playbook is set to premiere from April 12-May 18, 2025 on tvN every Saturday and Sunday.