Hwang In Yeop in talks to lead new rom-com Dream to You following Family by Choice success; Report

Last year, Hwang In Yeop made his highly-anticipated K-drama return with Family by Choice. He received much praise for his performance in the drama. Now, he is gearing up for another rom-com. As per the latest reports, he has been offered a lead role in Doom at Your Service screenwriter's next project.

On January 8, JTBC News reported that Hwang In Yeop has been cast as the male lead in Dream to You (literal title). He is in talks to play the role of Woo Soo Bin. Throughout his teenage years, he lived in a world designed by his parents. However, Soo Bin musters up courage and breaks out of the shell. As an adult, he finally achieves his dream of becoming a film director.

The drama will also feature a female protagonist character Lee Jae. As a teenager, she was a dreamer with utmost courage. However, in her 20s, the cruelty of the real world hits her, shattering her dreams into pieces. After turning 30, she just joins the crowd of all the other exhausted adults.

Anticipation runs high to see who will play the female lead character opposite Hwang In Yeop. Adding to the excitement, the screenplay for Dream to You has been penned by writer Jung Eun Bi, best known for Doom at Your Service and The Beauty Inside.

Advertisement

So far, there have been no reports regarding the broadcast schedule of the drama.

On the work front, Hwang In Yeop made headlines for his chemistry with Jung Chae Yeon in JTBC's youth rom-com Family by Choice. Their on-screen pairing received much attention, even giving rise to real-life dating rumors. The drama was also a global hit, ranking first in 140 countries across the world in its 6th week on Viki.

With the recent report, all eyes are on the True Beauty star's return.

ALSO READ: 2025 Korea First Brand Awards winners list: Jung Hae In lifts Best Drama Actor, Kim Go Eun grabs Film Actress, aespa wins Female Idol, and more