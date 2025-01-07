2025 Korea First Brand Awards winners list: Jung Hae In lifts Best Drama Actor, Kim Go Eun grabs Film Actress, aespa wins Female Idol, and more
From TV and film actors like Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, and Kim Tae Ri to K-pop acts like aespa, ZEROBASEONE, NCT WISH, and more popular Hallyu stars have won big at the 2025 Korean First Brand Awards.
The 2025 Korea First Brand Awards have announced the winners list. Jung Hae In, Kim Go Eun, Kim Tae Ri, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, NewJeans, and more popular Korean stars have won big this year. Every year, the organizers conduct consumer surveys. They consult with experts to choose the leading brands that consumers are interested in and the ones that are expected to be at the forefront next year. For 2025, the survey was also conducted in Vietnam alongside Korea.
Check out the winners of 2025 Korea First Brand Awards here:
TV/Film/OTT
- Drama Actor: Jung Hae In
- Drama Actress: Kim Tae Ri
- Film Actor: Koo Kyo Hwan
- Film Actress: Kim Go Eun
- OTT Actor: Kim Sung Cheol
- OTT Actress: Go Min Si
- Rising Actor: Bae Hyeon Seong
- Rising Actress: Park So Jin
- Rookie Actor: Baek Seo Hoo
- Rookie Actress: Chae Won Bin
- Actor (Hot Trend): Kang Hoon
- Actress (Hot Trend): Roh Yoon Seo
- Scene-Stealer Actor: Kim Sung Kyun
- Scene-Stealer Actress: Moon Geun Young
K-pop
- Band: DAY6
- Female Idol: aespa
- Male Idol: ZEROBASEONE
- Rising Male Idol: PLAVE
- Rising Female Idol: FIFTY FIFTY
- Rookie Male Idol: NCT WISH
- Rookie Female Idol: UNIS
- Female Solo Artist: Karina
- Male Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong
- Female Vocalist: Sunwoo Jung-A
- Male Vocalist: Changsub
- Idol Actor: Park Ji Hoon
- Idol Actress: Seunghee
Entertainment
- Male Variety Show Star: Jun Hyun Moo
- Female Variety Show Star: Hong Jin Kyung
- Male Idol Variety Star: GOT7's BamBam
- Female Idol Variety Star: aespa's Karina
- Male Commercial Model: Lim Young Woong
- Female Commercial Model: NewJeans
- Male Celebrity YouTuber: Daesung (ZIP_DS)
- Female Celebrity YouTuber: Hyeri (I am Lee Hyeri)
- Male Hot Icon: Na Young Suk
- Female Hot Icon: Gabee
- Male Entertainer: Defconn
- Female Entertainer: Lee Eun Ji
- Male Multi-Entertainer: Dex
- Female Multi-Entertainer: Ra Mi Ran
- Sports Entertainer: Kim Jun Ho
- Specialist-Entertainer: Jung Seung Je
- Chef: Baek Jong Won
- eSports: League of Legends
- Professional Baseball: KIA Tigers
- MaleRadio DJ: Lee Moon Se (Hello, this is Lee Moon Se)
- Female Radio DJ: Joo Hyun Young ( Joo Hyun Young at 12 o’clock)
- Comedienne: Lee Su Ji
- Comedian: Hwang Jae Sung
- Male Web Variety Program MC: Changsub (Changing Majors)
- Female Web Variety Program MC: Jihyo (Tenant)
- Character: Catch! Teenieping
- OTT Variety Program: Culinary Class Wars
- Music Variety Program: The Seasons
- Educational Variety Program: upGRADE you: Teachers
- Cooking Variety Program: Fresh Off the Sea
- Criminal Variety Program: Brave Detectives 4
- Travel Variety Program: Europe Outside Your Tent
Winners of individual and cultural categories in Vietnam:
- Male Solo Artist: BTS’ Jin
- Female Solo Artist: BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- Male Idol: TEMPEST
- Female Idol: aespa
- Male Rookie Idol: ARrC
- Female Rookie Idol: BABYMONSTER
- Vocalist: Taeyeon
- Actor: Kim Soo Hyun
- Actress: Kim Ji Won
- Variety Show: Running Man
- Character: Larva