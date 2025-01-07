2025 Korea First Brand Awards winners list: Jung Hae In lifts Best Drama Actor, Kim Go Eun grabs Film Actress, aespa wins Female Idol, and more

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Catwoman Jocelyn Wildenstein to Be Cremated, Ashes to Rest at Family Ranch in Kenya, Says Fiancé Lloyd Klein

Hrithik Roshan cannot keep calm as he drops debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s trailer 25 years later ahead of re-release

Producer Naga Vamsi clarifies he wasn’t disrespecting Boney Kapoor or Bollywood; says Karan Johar is his ‘inspiration’

Unni Mukundan was about to lose his eyesight while shooting for Marco? Actor reveals shocking details

Did you know Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya was Varun Dhawan’s body double in Bhediya? See BTS pics that will leave you smiling

Nikki Glaser Reveals She Got Paid 'Less' Than Former Male Host for Golden Globe Hosting Gig; Adds She Is 'Alright'

Taapsee Pannu begins work on second schedule of her highly-anticipated action film Gandhari; details inside

Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Closing: Aashiq Abu's quirky-thriller-drama heads for a good Rs 30 crore closing

Did you know Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s Black directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was remade in Turkish?