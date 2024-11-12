'I support you': When Song Jae Rim was visited by We Got Married co-star Kim So Eun at musical

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Song Jae Rim’s passing has shocked the whole K-content world. The actor died suddenly on November 12, just at the age of 39. His funeral is now set to be held on November 14. His industry colleagues are mourning the shocking news, while fans are also expressing their grief.

Amid the situation, a recent Song Jae Rim and Kim So Eun union resurfaced on social media platforms. The two actors starred together in We Got Married (also known as Our Gap Soon). Their heart-fluttering chemistry was the talk of the town for months.

Even after the drama's conclusion, the two stars seemingly supported each other’s activities, and their recent union is evidence of this. Just two months ago, Kim So Eun went to watch Song Jae Rim’s musical play. The actress cheered him on and even shared a photo with him on her Instagram. Following the news of his passing, the story has once again resurfaced, further breaking fans’ hearts with this tragic news.

On November 12, the news of Song Jae Rim’s passing broke out, sending shockwaves through the K-content world. It was revealed that he was found lifeless at his own residence in Seoul. The actor was just 39 years old, which broke fans’ hearts even more. A 2-page note has also been found beside his lifeless body at the scene, indicating a possible suicide. However, the content of the letter has not been made public yet.

In addition, a high concentration of nicotine has also been discovered at the scene. However, the reason for his death is also not confirmed. Police have initially ruled out any suspicions of foul play. The investigation is currently ongoing.

His past co-stars and industry colleagues have come forward, expressing their deepest grief and recalling the actor’s passion for his work.

Song Jae Rim was preparing for his big-screen comeback, and even changed his Instagram bio to “The start of a long journey.” Fans were excited previously to witness frequent works from him. However, breaking many hearts, he untimely bid farewell to the world.

Our Deepest condolences to the actor’s family and friends.

