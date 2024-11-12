‘Thought it was fake news’: Song Jae Rim’s untimely death leaves Korean industry in shock

Song Jae Rim, a beloved Korean actor shockingly passed away on November 12. He was just 39 years old at the time. His funeral is set to be held on November 14 and his mortuary has been set up at St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Home in Yeouido street. His final resting place will be Seoul Seunghwawon. Following the news of his passing, the K-content world has gone into a shock, as nobody expected it to happen.

Many of his industry colleagues have shared their experience of meeting him in the past while also recalling his warm personality. An entertainment industry insider who worked with him in the past stated that he was utterly shocked to hear the news.

“Although we didn’t contact each other often, we still kept in touch”, the individual said. The insider further added that he took great joy during his theater performances, revealing that he was intensely passionate about his acting. Reports stated that the person was in tears when recalling the days he spent with him.

Another individual who recently had a meeting with Song Jae Rim expressed his deepest condolences and grief. They said that they couldn’t fathom what could have possibly happened. “There’s no reason for this. He always showed a positive side to those he met, and that makes it even sadder,” the person said.

Another production company official also commented on this unfortunate news sharing his shock after hearing it. “I honestly thought it was fake news,” said the person.

Meanwhile, Song Jae Rim’s last Instagram post was made months ago. He even changed his bio to “the beginning of a long journey,” which broke fans’ hearts even more. Many couldn’t believe what could have possibly caused it.

The reason for his passing is yet to be confirmed. However, so far, authorities and police officials have shared that there was no foul play involved. It is currently under investigation.

On the work front, Song Jae Rim was gearing up for his big-screen comeback this year, with three films- Death Business, I’ll Become Rich, and Salmon. The premiere dates of these projects are yet to be announced.

