BLACKPINK’s Rosé is all set to release her debut solo album on December 6, 2024. However, ahead of its premiere, the artist held a special listening for a few of her fans. Photos of the event have been circulating on social media platforms, gaining praise from fans for its extravagance.

On November 16, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé invited 80 lucky fans for the listening party she organized ahead of her solo album’s release. The fans were chosen through a raffle and the artist also joined the private event. As images from the event surfaced online, fans were astonished by the effort Rosé put into creating a memorable experience for her guests. The venue featured an elegant decor theme with shades of red, pink, and white, exuding a sophisticated and vintage charm.

Rosé arranged activities like a claw machine for photocards, word games, photo booths, a letter wall, and even a call booth to ensure attendees were entertained. Additionally, she treated her fans to an array of thoughtful gifts, including bracelets, pins, t-shirts, disposable cameras, and a handwritten letter, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

The artist’s upcoming album rosie will consist of a total of 12 songs. The tracklist includes Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.

Rosé’s song APT featuring Bruno Mars was previously released and became a viral sensation. The track gained the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and Rosé became the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, she also became the first K-pop idol to surpass 50 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Advertisement

The song has currently surpassed a total of 300 million streams on the platform within three weeks of its release. Moreover, the song’s official music video surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat. Moreover, the song also managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at rank 8, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart. She has managed to stay put on the charts in the top 15 for three consecutive weeks.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé to reunite with former labelmate BIGBANG's Daesung on his talk show ahead of comeback with rosie