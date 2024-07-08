Jin, a member of the popular K-pop group BTS, has recently been discharged from the military and is ready to jump back into the music scene. The artist has reportedly been working on a self-produced project, which he aims to release in the summer of 2024. Fans are excited about the news and are eagerly awaiting more updates from the artist.

BTS' Jin is set to release self-produced content soon

On July 8, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that Jin of BTS will be releasing self-produced content in the coming days. The artist is aiming to release the content in the summer of 2024. Additionally, Jin has filmed content featuring various activities, such as hiking. The show is a collaboration with his agency, Big Hit Music.

Although not many details about the project have been revealed yet, it is reportedly a travel show where Jin will participate in various outdoor activities. At the end of last month, the artist was spotted climbing Hallasan with several cameras, catching the attention of locals and travelers. This led to speculation that he was filming a variety show.

More about BTS' Jin

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. Serving as the main vocalist, he gained massive international popularity for his vocal skills. Furthermore, he debuted as a solo artist with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

The artist made his first public appearance following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. During the event, Jin conducted a special session where he personally addressed the fans, including a ‘hugging’ event where he met with 1,000 ARMYs.

Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

However, the rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.

