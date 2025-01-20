Lovelyz's Lee Mijoo and Song Beum Keun reportedly breakup following latter's return to domestic games after 2 years

Lovelyz member Lee Mijoo and Shonan Bellmare (J1 League) goalkeeper Song Bum Keun ended their relationship after about a year of dating, as per an insider deets to K-media on January 20. With excitement surge among fans for the duo's reuniting physically after the soccer player's return to South Korea, the breakup news was unexpected. Lee Mijoo's agency Antenna kept their response vague regarding the matter.

As per the source of the news, an insider close to the two of them revealed that the artist and the sportsperson decided to part ways after 9 months of dating because of external pressure. Based on the insider's provided information, a Korean news agency reported, "Lee Mijoo and Song Bum Keun have parted ways. They had a beautiful relationship, but feeling pressure after going public with their relationship was inevitable." The report also mentioned that even though they had broken up, they would keep supporting each other.

Reacting to the report, Lee Mijoo’s agency Antenna shared, "We ask for your understanding as it is difficult to confirm matters related to the artist’s private life." Lee Mijoo and Song Beum Keun recently ended their long distance relationship after the latter returned to domestic K-League by ending his commitments with the Japanese league.

As per Jeonbuk Hyundai's Dec 31 announcement, Song Bum Keun, who joined the Japanese J-League as a free entity at the end of 2022, was to return to Jeonbuk Hyundai after two years.

Not just for his career, this move from Japan to South Korea might also have been beneficial for his relationship with idol Lee Mijoo if the two hadn’t broken up. They would have been able to meet up more often than earlier. The two went public with their relationship after a K-media report about the idol-actress dating the footballer came out in April last year. Post that, on the 18th of the same month, Antenna issued a statement, confirming the dating news. They said, "They are currently getting to know each other. We ask that you warmly support the couple."

A month after confirming their relationship, Lee Mijoo openly discussed her romance on MBC's variety show Hangout With Yoo. She shared that her partner, Song Bum Keun, had initial concerns about the public's reaction to their dating news due to her celebrity status. Nevertheless, the couple handled the situation well and since shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. Lee Mijoo even travelled to Yokohama, Japan to meet the former J-League player.

